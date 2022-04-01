SAD urges CM to order CBI probe into working of Ludhiana Improvement Trust

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 31

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to order a vigilance inquiry into the working of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) during the Congress government tenure. In addition, a CBI probe be recommended against former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and former chairman of the Trust Raman Balasubramaniam.

In a statement, senior SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the state exchequer had been robbed of crores of rupees because of undue favours granted to individuals close to the former minister as well as the former Trust chairman.

He said the LIT had also suffered huge losses due to amendment of rules, which had resulted in waiving of penal interest instead of re-auction of the property of defaulters in cases where allotments were cancelled.

Grewal said the erstwhile LIT authorities had robbed the city of its precious green spaces by delineating green belts for housing projects and allowing undesirable and even illegal changes in land use. He said Trust money was also wasted by carpeting roads and laying inter-locking tiles on lands that were not even owned by it.

The SAD leader said bungling had been brought to the notice of the then government and top brass of the Local Government Department, but the officials concerned failed to take any action in the matter.

Asserting that only a detailed probe could expose the misdeeds of the minister as well as the former chairman, Grewal said the entire issue would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister separately also.

“Ludhiana residents wish that the Improvement Trust and its functionaries be held responsible for all misdeeds committed by them. At the same time, all illegal actions taken during the Congress tenure by the LIT be reviewed and it should be ensured that this institution functions in a completely transparent manner,” he said.

