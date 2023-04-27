Safai karamcharis protest delay in salaries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Members of the Sewermen Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee and Municipal Employees Karamchari Dal, Punjab, staged a rally to mark their protest outside the MC’s Zone A office on Wednesday, demanding the release of pending salaries and the implementation of other demands.

Opposing the MC’s plan to hire a company for door-to-door lifting of garbage, they said such a move would not be tolerated by them. The protesters said the government should quickly reverse the decision, or else, they would intensify their struggle. The union members also submitted memorandums addressed to the MC Commissioner, outlining their demands.

The protesters said many employees had been regularised for more than seven months but they had not received their salaries from the MC.

The employees said they were facing difficulties during the admission season at schools as they had no way to pay admission fee of their wards.

Chaudhary Yashpal, president, Municipal Karamchari Dal, Punjab, said the office of Labour Commissioner had issued a circular increasing the minimum wages of Class IV employees. He demanded that the Municipal Commissioner implement the circular.

The union members also called for the deployment of ward-wise regular sanitary supervisors. The union members said that if their demands were not met, they would again protest on May 11.

Tributes paid to former CM Parkash Singh Badal

The protesters paid tributes to the late former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during the rally. The union leaders remembered the works done by the former CM for the welfare of the Valmiki community.