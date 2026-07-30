The statewide Punjab Bandh called by the Safai Sewak Union had a visible impact across the city. Heavy rainfall had already disrupted normal life, with severe waterlogging reported in several areas, including low-lying localities and posh areas such as Rani Jhansi Road and Rakh Bagh Road. The ongoing strike by sanitation workers further worsened the situation, as garbage remained strewn across roads and streets throughout the city following the suspension of waste collection by safai sewaks.

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Apart from the garbage, several major markets, including Chaura Bazaar, Deepak Cinema Road, AC Market and Bhadaur House, also remained closed until the afternoon in response to the bandh call.

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Shopkeepers and traders initially attempted to open their establishments in the morning. However, protesters reportedly went from market to market, forcing shops to shut in support of the bandh.

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A major protest rally was also taken out from Ghanta Ghar Chowk towards Chaura Bazaar, drawing a large number of participants.

The Safai Sewak Union has put forward two key demands. First, it has sought accountability and an apology from the police over the alleged lathi charge on sanitation workers in Barnala. Second, it has demanded the regularisation of contractual sanitation workers who have been serving in municipal corporations (MCs) for several years.

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As neither of these demands has been met, sanitation workers continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in the city.

The impact of the strike was clearly visible across the city, with heaps of garbage accumulating at several locations following the suspension of sanitation services.

One of the shopkeepers at Bhadaur House said that Thursdays usually attract a large number of buyers from across the state as well as neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. However, because of the bandh, most buyers failed to turn up, while those who did had to return disappointed.

Garbage heaps can be seen across the city, serving as a stark reminder of the deteriorating sanitation situation. With the ongoing monsoon, these piles of waste are emitting a foul and unbearable stench, making it difficult for people even to pass through the affected areas.

More importantly, they are creating ideal conditions for a potential disease outbreak. If the authorities fail to address the issue immediately, the city could face a serious risk of disease spreading in the coming days.