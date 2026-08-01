Days after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of the city, residents of Kashmir Nagar and Ranjit Park are now grappling with another problem — thick layers of black silt covering roads and lanes. The ongoing strike by sanitation workers has delayed the cleaning work, leaving residents to navigate muddy and unhygienic streets.

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Residents said the silt was left behind after rainwater receded and had made movement difficult, besides creating unhygienic conditions in the locality. They fear that another spell of rain could worsen the situation if roads were not cleaned soon.

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Sunita Rani, a resident of Kashmir Nagar, said the memories of last year’s monsoon continue to haunt people in the area. “Last year, dirty water entered our houses and caused heavy losses. This time, we were relieved that water remained on streets and did not enter our homes. However, the black silt left behind has made our lives difficult,” she said.

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Another resident, Rakesh Kumar, said Thursday’s rainfall reminded residents of the flooding witnessed during the previous monsoon. “The rain stopped in time, otherwise the situation could have become serious again. As the water receded, it left thick mud and silt on roads. It needs to be removed immediately before the next rainfall,” he said.

Former national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, Yogesh Handa, alleged that the problem returns every monsoon. He said residents first face flooding during heavy rain and then had to live with silt-filled streets for several days after the water drains out. He urged the authorities to find a permanent solution, instead of temporary measures every year.

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Municipal Corporation officials admitted that the ongoing strike by the sanitation employees had affected cleaning operations across the city. They said removal of silt from affected localities had become difficult as the staff responsible for the sanitation work were not on duty.

Area councillor Manju Aggarwal said the issue had been taken up with the MC officials concerned. According to her, the officials have assured that cleaning of the affected roads would be carried out once the sanitation workers resume duty. She said the restoration of normal sanitation services depends on an early resolution of the ongoing strike.

Meanwhile, residents have appealed to the authorities to begin the cleaning work at the earliest, saying prolonged accumulation of silt could create sanitation problems and inconvenience commuters if another spell of rain hits the city.