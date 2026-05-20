Safai workers’ union submits demands to national commission

A delegation of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Sewermen Employees Union met National Safai Karamchari Commission Vice-Chairman Hardeep Singh Gill in Chandigarh and submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the long-pending demands and issues faced by sanitation employees across the state.
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Union representatives raised concerns over unsafe working conditions, the contract system, temporary recruitment, low salaries and lack of social security benefits.
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