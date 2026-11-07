Batteries fitted to CCTV cameras installed under the Safe City project have been stolen in Dugri, Phase 2, in Ludhiana. It is the second such incident reported in the city in a few days, raising concerns over the safety of surveillance equipment installed to strengthen security.

The latest theft came to light when Sunny Deol, a resident of Rupnagar and manager with the HFCL, the firm responsible for managing the Safe City CCTV network, noticed that batteries attached to cameras in Dugri, Phase 2, were missing.

Following his complaint, the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. Head constable Arpit Passi said a case had been registered. The police have started a probe to identify the suspects.

In the previous incident, a similar theft was reported near Gill Road, where batteries fitted to Safe City cameras were stolen. The Shimlapuri police had filed a case against unidentified persons on November 1.

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With two such incidents reported within a short span, the theft of batteries from surveillance cameras has emerged as a concern for the authorities, as these equipment play an important role in monitoring public places and assisting the police in crime detection.