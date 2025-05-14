Safe cookware key to preventing toxic metal exposure: Expert

Choosing cookware made from non-reactive metals can prevent many health hazards. This is because food can react with certain metals, causing chemical reactions.

Some heavy metals have adverse effects on the human health. For example excess cadmium in the body can affect the functioning of the kidneys, consuming too much nickel and chromium have been linked to causing cancer, paralysis, stomach ailments and other heart-related ailments. Research has also shown that too much copper in a child’s body can make them susceptible to mental diseases, said Dr Sharanbir Kaur Bal, Professor and Head of the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science at the College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural university (PAU). The effects of the diseases caused by such heavy metals is evident. If these toxic elements enter the body through food and remain there, they become slow poisons that gradually affect the overall health, she added.

At home, we use various metals and polished utensils for cooking, serving or storing food. Research has shown that, especially during cooking and later when serving or storing food, some metals can react with the food. Dr Bal sheds light on the potential dangers of different types of cookware.

Aluminium: Aluminium cookware is the go-to choice of the ordinary household as it is lightweight, heats up quickly and is not very expensive. During cooking, this metal reacts with food very easily and the longer the food is stored in the vessel the more it reacts. Aluminium dissolves quickly in acidic foods like tomatoes and citrus fruits. These utensils should always be kept in a good condition, shorter cooking time is advisable and highly acidic foods should not be cooked in aluminium vessels. When making a vegetable, the amount of aluminium in the vegetable becomes three times, says research.

Anodised aluminium: Anodised aluminium cookware cooks more evenly and is stronger, tougher, remains scratch-free and is easy to clean as compared to the conventional aluminium vessel. Cooking or storing food in an anodised aluminium coated pan can reduce the corrosion of aluminium.

Cast iron: Iron pans, skillets etc are very popular because these are strong and conduct heat evenly. These are durable, inexpensive and versatile and can be used for all kinds of cooking. When cooking in iron cookware the content of iron in food increases. This rise is largely safe but can lead to toxicity if it increases too much. Hence attention must be paid while cooking. Iron utensils should be kept clean and unsalted oil should applied over it to prevent rusting. These utensils should never be washed with harsh detergents.

Stainless steel: Utensils made of stainless steel are strong, long-lasting and considered safe, but food made in these can have increased levels of iron, nickel and chromium. If there is a small amount of nickel in the food, then it is fine, but excessive nickel can cause allergies in humans. The amount of toxic elements in food made in stainless steel can increase significantly. Such a vessel should not be washed with a scratchy object or a very strong soap.

Copper: Mostly this metal is not used for making cooking utensils. Copper heats up quickly and uniformly, so if one has to use a copper cooking utensil, it should always be coated and if the coating is thin, it has to be done repeatedly. If vegetables are cooked in uncoated or unpolished copper pots, a significant increase in various types of toxic elements has been noticed.

Non-stick material: Non-stick polished utensils such as teflon get scratched very easily, due to which the material reacts with food. These utensils emit six toxic gases, two of which are cancer-causing, especially if such vessels are heated to very high temperatures. Vegetables cooked in non-stick pans have been found to have a high amount of aluminium, chromium and cadmium, which are well above the acceptable levels. If possible, these utensil should not be used and if it has to be, then it should never be heated too much, especially when empty. Never clean a non-stick pan with a sharp iron scrubber or a hard object.

Plastic: Cheap plastic should never be used for serving or storing hot food, or in a microwave. If plastic containers are to be used repeatedly, the food should be refrigerated soon after it has cooled. However, there are different types of food grade plastics which are safe and suitable to store any food items as these plastics do not produce any harmful chemicals or substances that can contaminate the food. Also, such plastic containers help in retaining quality and freshness of food stored in them.