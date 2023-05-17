'Safe school vahan scheme': Day after mishap, drive launched to ensure implementation of policy

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot/ Jagraon, May 16

Taking serious note of the unconcern of authorities at various private educational institutes towards the safety of students in school vehicles, the administration has launched a special drive to ensure the implementation of the guidelines of Safe School Vahan Scheme.

The managers and organisers of various educational institutes have been warned of legal action in case of any negligence in ensuring the safety of schoolchildren.

Though the initiative was taken following a head-on collision between a school mini-bus and a Roadways bus at Jagraon on Monday, the authorities claimed that subdivision magistrates had already been advised to conduct regular inspections of vehicles used by educational institutes to ferry their students.

“We inspected some vehicles challaned the owners of those who were found violating the norms of Safe School Vahan Scheme,” said Poonam Preet, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ludhiana. She said all SDMs of the district had already been advised to conduct periodic inspection of vehicles being plied by private educational institutes for ferrying students to and from their residences.

The RTA added that the drive would also benefit the residents and students of adjoining districts as the educational institutes of Ludhiana district were also sending their vehicles to the localities falling under Malerkotla and Barnala districts.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said private schools using vehicles to fetch students from their residences were inspected by joint teams of officials from the civil administration, Transport Department and Education Department today.

“Having received instructions from Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik, we constituted joint teams under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik and inspected various schools for the implementation of guidelines of Safe School Vahan Scheme,” said Kohli, adding that drivers of twelve vehicles were challaned and two buses were impounded for violation of safety rules.