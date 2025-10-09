Safeguarding youth from cancer crucial: Doctor

Protecting youth from carcinogenic factors is as important as the treatment of cancer patients, advocated Dr Tanvir Hussain, a doctorate in homeopathic medicine and the district advisor of the fight against cancer campaign for an international service organisation.

Advertisement

Stressing on the need of routine screening for early detection and preventive measures, including lifestyle changes, Hussain said allopathic procedures, including surgeries and chemotherapies, were inevitable in the management of advanced stages of cancer. Although, he said, homeopathic treatment was very effective for those detected at an early stage.

Advertisement

While talking to The Tribune after organising events at various schools in the region as a part of campaign, Dr Hussain shed light on the rising number of cancer cases in the region.

Advertisement

“Reports and surveys reveal that the number of cancer patients is rising beyond the capacity of the available specialised hospitals and oncologists,” said Dr Hussain.

He called upon office-bearers and activists of various organisations to associate with a crusade launched against the disease and focus attention on protecting the younger generations from falling prey to carcinogens.

Advertisement

“As desired by our district governor Bhupesh Mehta, leaders of more than 100 units of the several organisation have constituted teams of specialists to organise workshops and seminars at educational institutes in their respective areas,” said Dr Hussain, adding that students, parents and teachers needed to be sensitised about the corrective measures that needed to be taken. Hussain said there was a great need of highlighting the threat of cancer in the region to reduce the risk of the disease and to provide knowledge to people on how to tackle the disorder.

Hussain claimed that many cancer cases were preventable if one followed prevention protocol.