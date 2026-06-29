Safety goes for a toss as residents use unfinished bridge over Buddha Nullah

The new bridge constructed on the Buddha Nullah near Chand Cinema was expected to be finished by May 31, before the onset of the rainy season. However, the works are yet to be completed and it will take another 15 days to finish the same. Despite this, commuters have already started using the bridge.

Advertisement

Carpeting work, installation of lighting and a few last-minute tasks are still pending. Since no barricades have been placed and no ‘work in progress’ boards have been installed, motorists have begun using the bridge prematurely.

Advertisement

MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga said a few works were pending and it would take another 15 days to finish the same. Afterwards, it would be inaugurated and thrown open to the public.

Advertisement

“Now, people going towards the city will not be required to take the GT Road. They will be given direct service lane connectivity through the bridge. There was a missing link, which will be covered now,” he said.

The new bridge has been built to ease traffic snarls and provide direct service lane connectivity to vehicles heading towards the city. The project is being executed by the Municipal Corporation’s Building & Roads (B&R) Department at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore.

Advertisement

A local shopkeeper, Payar Singh, said people were using the bridge, though it is yet to be completed. “Since there are no lights installed, it is dangerous to use the same, especially during night hours,” he said.

A commuter, Rajesh, said currently they had to take the GT Road, which was always crowded.

“With the new bridge, I will save at least 30 minutes every day. I once used it but the works are yet to be completed. I am waiting for the same to commute through the bridge,” he said.

The bridge is expected to significantly reduce traffic pressure on the GT Road and improve connectivity for hundreds of daily commuters.