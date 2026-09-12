Saggar retains Ludhiana DBA presidency by 1,503-vote margin

The decisive victory of Vipin Saggar in the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, presidential election appears to have been driven by strong support from young and women lawyers, coupled with the sitting president’s non-controversial image and humble approach towards fellow advocates.

Sources in the Bar said around 900 young lawyers and nearly 600 women advocates played a decisive role in the election. Their votes, along with support from senior members of the Bar, helped Saggar retain the presidency by a huge margin.

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Saggar polled 2,009 votes, defeating his nearest rival Jaswinder Singh Sibal, who secured 506 votes, by 1,503 votes. Vikas Gupta received 397 votes, while Rajesh Khanna polled 16 votes. Twelve votes were declared invalid.

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Divulging details, election team member said Anil Saggar was elected vice president by securing 1,787 votes whereas his opponent got 1,068 votes.

The result is being viewed as a clear indication that there was little or no anti-incumbency sentiment against Saggar, who had also headed the DBA during the previous term. Despite facing three challengers, he succeeded in retaining the confidence of a large section of the Bar.

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Advocates familiar with the election campaign said Saggar’s non-controversial personality, accessibility and humility worked strongly in his favour. His personal interaction with lawyers and his ability to maintain cordial relations across different groups within the Bar reportedly helped him consolidate support.

His campaign also benefited from extensive chamber-to-chamber outreach. Supporters maintained contact with advocates, particularly younger members and women lawyers, in the days preceding the polling.

The overwhelming margin of victory has also given Saggar a strong mandate for his next term. His supporters celebrated the result at the District Courts Complex soon after the counting established his lead.

The election outcome has simultaneously underlined the growing influence of young lawyers and women advocates in the functioning and electoral politics of the DBA, with their collective voting strength emerging as an important factor in determining the result.