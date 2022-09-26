Sahil, Bharti emerge winners in marathon

Ludhiana, September 25
The management of Satguru Partap Singh Hospital hosted ‘Dil ki Daud’ marathon at Guru Nanak Stadium, here, on Sunday to mark the World Heart Day.
Hospital managing director Jai Singh said the marathon was an annual affair, which aimed at raising awareness about heart and how to keep it healthy.
Professional athletes from all over the country participated in the marathon along with a large number of local residents.
The winners of each marathon category were awarded cash prizes.
Bharti from Sonepat won the women 5-km run, while Ekta from Delhi and Tannu from Charkhi Dadri finished first and second runners up, respectively.
In the men 10-km category, Sahil from Chandigarh bagged the first prize, Sandeep second and Prashant from Amroha came out third.
The mens’ category winner was awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 while womens’ category winner bagged a cash prize of
Rs 35,000.
