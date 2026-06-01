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Home / Ludhiana / Sahil murder case: Mistaken identity claims life of 16-yr-old

Sahil murder case: Mistaken identity claims life of 16-yr-old

Confusion over name led to youngster’s murder

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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The victim's family cremated his body without informing the police, says cop. File
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The murder case of 16-year-old Sahil, registered at the Sadar police station in Ludhiana, has taken a shocking new turn. Following the emergence of the CCTV footage of the sensational killing, several startling revelations have come to light. According to police investigation, an innocent minor, Sahil, became the victim of the brutal attack due to a case of mistaken identity.

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Probe by the police revealed that attackers had actually come to the crime scene to target some other youth. However, due to a misunderstanding over the name, they mistakenly targeted Sahil.

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The footage clearly shows that attackers had reached the scene armed with sharp weapons and began chasing the boy when he came there.

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As per information, on the evening of May 21, some youths were standing near a stadium armed with sharp weapons. When Sahil reached the place, the assailants started chasing him. In the CCTV footage, the victim can be seen desperately running through alleys to save his life. However, he could not escape as the lane outside a house turned out to be a dead end.

Following which, the attackers surrounded the youth from all sides and began repeatedly assaulting him with sharp weapons. Sahil, drenched in blood, was rushed to a hospital where he battled for his life for two days before succumbing to his injuries on the evening of May 23.

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After the murder, the police intensified their probe and took two persons into their custody.

Investigating officer ASI Dharminder Singh said the key suspect, a resident of Dev Colony, and the youth he had intended to attack had been apprehended. The assailants had reached the scene that evening with the intention of assaulting the youth. The police are conducting intensive interrogation of the suspects and the youngster while the role of other minor boys involved in the incident is also being investigated.

Police officials investigating the case have seized the CCTV footage that surfaced on social media. Officials believe the footage would play a crucial role in uncovering the entire conspiracy behind the murder and identifying all suspects involved in the attack.

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