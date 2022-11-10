Sahnewal: 32-year-old man ‘poisoned’ to death; in-laws booked

Sahnewal, November 9
The Sahnewal police have registered a murder case against the in-laws of a man for allegedly poisoning him to death. The father of the deceased has alleged that his son’s in-laws used to mentally torture him and had eventually poisoned him.
The father of the deceased, Raja Ram, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, said he had received a call from his son Rajneesh (32), who was staying with his in-laws at Jugiana village. During the phone call, his son informed him that his in-laws and wife Pooja had allegedly tied him forcibly and given him poison. Raja Ram sent his other sons there who took Rajneesh to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He breathed his last at the hospital. His father has alleged torture by the suspects. As Rajneesh used to oppose them, they wanted to kill him, he said.
They allegedly gave him poison and fled the spot. A case has been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper