Sahnewal: 32-year-old man ‘poisoned’ to death; in-laws booked

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 9

The Sahnewal police have registered a murder case against the in-laws of a man for allegedly poisoning him to death. The father of the deceased has alleged that his son’s in-laws used to mentally torture him and had eventually poisoned him.

The father of the deceased, Raja Ram, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, said he had received a call from his son Rajneesh (32), who was staying with his in-laws at Jugiana village. During the phone call, his son informed him that his in-laws and wife Pooja had allegedly tied him forcibly and given him poison. Raja Ram sent his other sons there who took Rajneesh to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He breathed his last at the hospital. His father has alleged torture by the suspects. As Rajneesh used to oppose them, they wanted to kill him, he said.

They allegedly gave him poison and fled the spot. A case has been registered against the suspects.