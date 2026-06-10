Sahnewal chokes in absence of check on garbage burning

Illegal burning of garbage has become a common sight in Sahnewal. Despite a legal ban on open burning, heaps of waste are set on fire, making garbage disposal a major source of air pollution. The council, it seems, has shut both eyes and ears to the issue, despite media highlighting it or for that matter residents’ complaining about the same.

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Residents of Sahnewal are passing through tough times these days as they are almost regularly being exposed to toxins and air pollution due to frequent burning of garbage. Rather than disposing it systematically in landfills, the garbage is simply thrown and burnt.

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Harbans Singh Sains, a resident of the town, said, “Even though open burning of garbage is illegal, cases of setting it on fire continue all over the town. Residents complain that the casual attitude of the council and lack of enforcement is the reason behind. Garbage is regularly set on fire in different areas in Sahnewal, including the garbage dumps opposite to Gurdwara Reru Sahib, near the tehsil office, near the open godown space, etc.”

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“The hellish conditions, which the residents have to face, is simply intolerable,” rued Manjinder Singh Bhola, another resident. “These fires have become a common sight. Every now and then one can see a garbage heap set on fire. Early in the morning when one comes out to have a whiff of fresh air, the smoke of the garbage is enough to choke your breath. The smoke emits such foul smell that breathing in itself becomes a task,” he added.

The garbage which was set on fire day before yesterday opposite Gurdwara Reru Sahib and close to the petrol station, could have turned into a major tragedy. The dump is in the service lane, from where vehicles pass every day. “One spark is enough to cause a disaster near the fuel station. But there is complete lack of enforcement and a casual attitude of the council,” said another resident.

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It is mandatory for the council to ensure scientific disposal of solid waste. On one hand garbage collection is erratic in the town, while on the other hand no monitoring exists to stop such fires. Residents are fed up with the present situation.

“How can a person afford to reside in a place where garbage burning has become a regular affair? We literally feel like leaving the place, since both smoke and stench arising from these garbage heaps are awful to handle. Strict action should be taken against violators. CCTV cameras at dumping hotspots should be made mandatory. Along with this, a time-bound plan for door-to-door collection and landfill disposal should be assured,” shared still another resident.

Executive Officer of the municipal council of Sahnewal Balvir Singh said that the ragpickers generally engage in such burning activity. “It sometimes becomes difficult to zero in on the culprit. We shall identify those who set garbage on fire and impose hefty fines on them. The one set on fire opposite the gurudwara shall be taken care of since it is in the service lane and opposite a holy place,” the EO added.