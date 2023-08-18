Sahnewal civic body fails to conduct fogging in all wards

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, August 17

Despite the rise in the number of dengue cases the region, the Nagar Council of Sahnewal is yet to carry out fogging in all the wards. Some wards of the town are yet to see a glimpse of the fogging machine.

Residents of Ward Nos. 9, 10 and 11 have expressed discontent over the role of the council in curbing the spread of dengue in the town. Alleging 'negligence' on part of the civic body, the locals say the Nagar Council seems to have abandoned the town even as fresh dengue cases are being reported frequently from the surrounding areas.

"While the committee has been instructed to undertake rapid fogging, the Nagar Panchayat, Sahnewal, seems to be looking the other way. We are waiting to catch a glimpse of the fogging machine," said a resident.

A resident of Ward No. 10 said, "Sewage and filth clogging nullahs provide an atmosphere conducive for the breeding of flies and mosquitoes."

"The council is least bothered about the deplorable conditions in which we are forced to breathe. Not a single fogging machine has come here since the arrival of the summer, in spite of repeated reminders," the local added.

A resident of Ward No. 11 said that the government had issued clear instructions to the municipal councils and committees to launch awareness and cleanliness campaigns to contain the spread of dengue.

"The number of mosquitoes has increased significantly due to prolonged rains and more residents are getting sick with each passing day. It has been observed that although the civic body has carried out fogging, it was done in a haphazard manner. While some wards are covered repeatedly, others are completely ignored," said the resident.

Executive Officer Vikramjit said, "We have already initiated the work of fogging and are covering some areas every day. A schedule for fogging has been prepared and the exercise is being carried out in a phased manner. If some wards have been left out, it will be looked into and taken up tomorrow."

