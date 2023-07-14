Sahnewal gurdwara comes to aid of flood-affected people

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, July 13

The sangat of Gurdwara Somasar Sahib in Tibba under the supervision of Baba Nidhan Singh Kaar Sewa Hazoor Sahib today sent langar for more than 3,000 flood-hit victims of Kharar and surrounding areas.

The sewa of the langar is being supervised by baba Narinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Major Singh of Gurudwara Somasar Sahib.

Baba Major Singh said they would continue the sewa as they were getting messages from the people, trapped in floods and have no ration left to sustain themselves. “We shall be supplying langar to all possible spots which have been hit by the natural calamity. Our vehicles shall reach out to the remotest place so that none starves due to shortage of food. We have got a golden opportunity to help our brethren in the hour of need. As we consider food to be the first and foremost requirement, we are trying to arrange it daily in different areas for maximum number of people,” the in charge expressed.

“The sangat arrives in the gurdwara early in the morning to prepare langar for their brethren and supply it in the shortest possible span of time. We have tried to plan the sewa systematically so that we are able to benefit maximum number and reach them as early as possible,” he said.