Sahnewal inspector sent to Police Lines

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vaibhav Sehgal on Saturday night sent the Station House Officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station, inspector Kanwaljit Singh, to the Police Lines here.

The Station House Officer faced the music for not taking action against a truck driver who was caught with stolen goods.

He had not even informed senior officials about the checking of the vehicle in which stolen goods were being carried by the truck driver.

The action was taken after the ACP came to know that the Station House Officer failed to take any action against the suspect in the case despite catching the truck with stolen goods.

Now, senior police officials are also inquiring whether the SHO accepted any bribe from the truck driver.