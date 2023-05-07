Sahnewal legislator donates one-month pay to CM Relief Fund

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 6

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian today donated his one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He handed over his salary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The contribution will be used to assist farmers whose crops have been impacted by the unfavorable weather condition.

Mundian said due to incessant unseasonal rains in the state, crops had been affected and farmers had suffered ‘heavy losses’. “It is difficult to compensate for the loss, but at this time the government and the legislators are standing with the farmers,” he said.

Mundian had announced that he would donate his month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He handed over a cheque of Rs 82,000 to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today. Mann in turn welcomed the gesture of the MLA and said the act of the MLA would be a great relief to the farmers.

Mundian said the amount may be meager but the love and respect he had for farmers was not less. “As the MLA of the region it is my moral responsibility to stand by every section of the society. Hence, I am contributing my salary for the noble cause,” Mundian added.