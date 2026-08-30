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Home / Ludhiana / Sahnewal man foils robbery bid

Sahnewal man foils robbery bid

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Lovleen Bains
Updated At : 03:16 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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An incident of attempted robbery occurred inside an ATM booth of a bank in Sahnewal, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. A case under the BNS has been registered at the Sahnewal police station against the alleged suspect.

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Complainant Mohinder Kumar, a resident of New Ganpati Colony, Sahnewal, said he had gone to deposit Rs 1,50,000 in the cash deposit machine kept inside the ATM booth at Punjab National Bank. When he was making the transaction, a boy entered the ATM booth and put a pistol on his stomach and tried to rob him of the cash. The complainant lost no time and overpowered the suspect. Mohinder raised the alarm after which people gathered at the scene. The youth, who was injured in the scuffle, was handed over to the police with the help of the people.

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Investigating officer Randhir Singh said on checking, the weapon used by the suspect was found to be a toy pistol.

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“The youth has been identified as Harmanjot Singh, a resident of Afsar Colony, Khanna. As he had sustained a head injury in the scuffle, he was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, from where he was referred to the DMCH. A case has been registered against the suspect. The toy pistol has been seized and further probe is on,” he said.

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