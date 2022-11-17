Sahnewal: Migrant robbed of motorcycle

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 16

Two unidentified persons robbed a migrant of his motorcycle at Harnampura village this afternoon.

Ajay Kumar of Harnampura was heading towards his village when two unidentified miscreants stopped him and threatened him to leave the motorbike. When the former resisted, the two took out a dagger and threatened him of dire consequences in case he refused to hand over the motorbike to them. The victim said the two immediately snatched his motorbike (UP-87-P2589) and fled. He informed the police which reached the spot and began searching the whereabouts of the miscreants.

Investigating officer Karnail Singh said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the two miscreants at the Sahnewal police station. The police were trying to gather clues from the nearby CCTV cameras, the investigating officer said.