Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian greets people on Eid

Sahnewal, May 3
Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian today celebrated Eid ul-fitr with Muslim devotes at the Rahon road in the Sahnewal area. The MLA offered prayers, greetings and gave sweets on the occasion.
Mundian extended greetings on the occasion and said it was an auspicious occasion not only for the Muslim community, but also for all communities across the state and the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested