Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian greets people on Eid

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 3

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian today celebrated Eid ul-fitr with Muslim devotes at the Rahon road in the Sahnewal area. The MLA offered prayers, greetings and gave sweets on the occasion.

Mundian extended greetings on the occasion and said it was an auspicious occasion not only for the Muslim community, but also for all communities across the state and the country.