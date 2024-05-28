Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 27

The Sahnewal police have arrested three gamblers and recovering Rs 3,330 from them at three different spots in and around Giaspura on Monday. A case has been registered against the alleged suspects. They were produced before a local court today.

In the first case, Salok Kumar from Daba Road was arrested and Rs 1,170 were recovered from him. In another case, ASI Deep Chand along with the police party arrested Sonu Kumar from Jugiana and recovered Rs 940 from his custody.

In the third case, Head Constable Beant Singh arrested Vijay Kumar, another gambler for Makkar Colony in Giapsura and recovered Rs 1,220 from him.

A case under sections 294 A of the Indian Penal Code, 7(3) The Lotteries Regulation Act,1998 and 13 A Gambling Act has been registered against the three at Sahnewal police station.

All the three were presented in the court today,” a police official added.