Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

Sahnewal, May 27
The Sahnewal police have arrested three gamblers and recovering Rs 3,330 from them at three different spots in and around Giaspura on Monday. A case has been registered against the alleged suspects. They were produced before a local court today.
In the first case, Salok Kumar from Daba Road was arrested and Rs 1,170 were recovered from him. In another case, ASI Deep Chand along with the police party arrested Sonu Kumar from Jugiana and recovered Rs 940 from his custody.
In the third case, Head Constable Beant Singh arrested Vijay Kumar, another gambler for Makkar Colony in Giapsura and recovered Rs 1,220 from him.
A case under sections 294 A of the Indian Penal Code, 7(3) The Lotteries Regulation Act,1998 and 13 A Gambling Act has been registered against the three at Sahnewal police station.
All the three were presented in the court today,” a police official added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...