Sahnewal police arrest kidnapper

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 22

Sahnewal police said they have arrested a person accused of kidnapping and ‘seducing’ a minor of Anant Vihar in Sahnewal on the midnight of May 15-16. A case under sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC has been registered against the alleged accused. The statement of the girl is being recorded and medical checkup conducted to ascertain the allegations against the accused.

As per the statement of the father of the minor who resides in Anant Vihar Colony on Ramgarh road in Sahnewal, his daughter was missing since the midnight of May 15. The family has been searching for the girl, and relatives and friends had been contacted to know if she was at their place. During the course of the search, the father came to know that one Lekh Raj of the same colony had allured and abducted her. Hapless, he complained to the Sahnewal police which began an investigation in the case.

As the investigation proved to sway in the direction of the allegations levelled, the police arrested the accused named Lekh Raj from Sahnewal.