Sahnewal police crack murder case

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 10

The Sahnewal police claimed to have solved a murder case in less than two days. Dilshad Khan was allegedly killed on Saturday night by one of his friends in his room at Dhandari kalan.

The police today arrested Hasin Khan, a friend of the deceased, for murdering the victim by hitting a pan on his head over some dispute.

According to Sahnewal SHO, Pawan Kumar the alleged accused admitted that he fought with him and then killed him. They were friends and belonged to the same village. Both of them were residing together in a room at Dhandari Kalan and working at the same factory.

The Sahnewal police nabbed him when he was trying to collect his belongings and planning to flee from the village.