Sahnewal resident held with stolen goods

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 7

The police today arrested a suspect involved in stealing storage batteries and other equipment from Suvidha centres and private establishments in Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Involved in numerous thefts in area Preliminary probe found that the suspect, identified as Vipin Tara of Sahnewal, was involved in numerous thefts at Ludhiana, Machhiwara, Sirhand and Khanna during the last one month, during which he stole goods worth Rs 30 lakh

Equipment worth Rs 9 lakh and a car used in the crimes were recovered from the suspect, identified as Vipin Tara of Sahnewal.

Preliminary probe found that he alone was involved in numerous thefts at Ludhiana, Machhiwara, Sirhand and Khanna during the last one month, during which he stole goods worth Rs 30 lakh.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said police officials under the supervision of Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and City SHO Sukhwinder Singh were on a constant vigil to arrest Tara.

“Having received information about three thefts occurring in a short span in the region, we deployed many teams to solve the cases and a team led by SHO Sukhwinder arrested the suspect when he was trying to leave the area in the morning today,” said Khakh, adding that 12 bottles of intoxicating pharmaceuticals were also recovered from him.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Malerkotla #Mandi