Sahnewal ROB creaks yet again, closed for traffic

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, January 10

Residents of Ludhiana now have a sense of deja vu, witnessed in the damage to the expansion joints of Sahnewal-Kohara railway overbridge yet again.

For residents and commuters, it has almost become a biannual exercise. The sad part, however, remains that the repairs done by the railways give way in no time. The gap between the slabs on the flyover increases to a disastrous extent and poses a major threat to commuters. The ROB shall now be closed from January 12 for the next 15 days for undertaking repairs.

Traffic plans The ROB will be closed from January 12 for 15 days.

Heavy traffic from Ludhiana will take Doraha-Neelon-Chandigarh route.

Light traffic to take the airport road towards Kohara.

On the opposite route, heavy traffic will be diverted from Neelon towards Doraha.

Light vehicles will take the Kohara-Kanech-NH-1 route.

A social worker of the area, Harbans Singh Sains, regretted that the breakage every now and then has posed a big question mark on the authorities who have reduced the entire issue to an exercise in futility. “Rather, the residents are now fully aware that the expansion joints are sure going to give way and the road has to be closed every time due to the initiation of necessary repairs,” he added.

Expansion joints being replaced We are facing the initial laying deficiency due to which the joints wither away again and again. Instead of repairs, we are now replacing the expansion joints and no trolley, however heavily loaded it may be, shall be able to cause any damage to the expansion joints. SK Pandey, Assistant Div Engineer, Rlys

Visakha Singh, who commutes daily from the bridge, said, “The breaking of the expansion joints time and again is a mockery of the system. The flyover was thrown open to the commuters in 2015. Ever since, the expansion joints have withered away and repairs have been initiated at least 10 times. If it continues to remain the same, it can result in a major tragedy.”

“Continuous breakage creates panic among the residents as well as commuters. Moreover, the traffic has to be diverted time and again on alternate routes which further leads to chaos,” shared Sarabjit Singh Grewal, a resident of the town. “The only solution to the issue is a total ban on the entry of big trolleys which are a big threat to the bridge. If the entry of big trolleys can be restricted for 15 days, why not for ever? Moreover, if the authorities are well aware that expansion joints break with heavy load, why not find a permanent solution to it,” asked Navdeep Kaur, a teacher who resides on the other side of the flyover.

Assistant Divisional Engineer, Railways, SK Pandey shared that the recurring problem is going to be resolved once and for all this time. “Ever since the ROB has been erected, we are facing the initial laying deficiency due to which the joints wither away again and again. We have now decided to plug the root cause of the problem so that the commuters are not harassed time and again. Instead of repairs, we are now replacing the expansion joints which shall assuredly stand the test of time, and no trolley, however heavily loaded it may be, shall be able to cause any damage to the expansion joints,” he added.

ACP Traffic Gurpreet Singh said that it will take 15-20 days to rectify the problem as assured by the Northern Railways. “As we cannot afford to put the commuters in a tight situation, we have diverted the routes accordingly. Heavy traffic from Ludhiana shall follow the Doraha-Neelon-Chandigarh route. Similarly, the lighter ones shall take the airport road towards Kohara. Again, on the opposite route, heavy traffic shall be diverted from Neelon towards Doraha and the lighter ones shall take the Kohara-Kanech-NH-1 route. Additional traffic cops shall be deployed so that no traffic snag is allowed to develop at any point of time,” the ACP added.