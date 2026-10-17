Sahnewal rookie singer makes it big, debuts on Netflix contest

Raghav Chitkara from Sahnewal has made his Netflix debut, turning a childhood passion into a musical journey with his sights set on the global stage.

The emerging singer-songwriter and composer is participating in I Pop Star Volume 2, currently streaming on Netflix and the Alright TV app.

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The show challenges contestants to write lyrics, compose music, prepare performances and deliver on stage within timelines. For Raghav, it’s an opportunity to showcase his versatility across Hindi, Punjabi and English, boosting his journey in the world of music.

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An alumnus of Ryan International School, Ludhiana, Raghav has been an all-rounder since childhood. Alongside academics, he participated in various sports, like cricket, basketball, tennis and skating. He is also a good painter and artist.

He won the all-round best student award in Class V, the best singer and best comedian awards in the all-India Ryan Schools competition in Mumbai, the Ryan Star Trophy and the best comedian award at another Ryan event.

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At just 13, his performances also took him to the stage at Delhi University, where he performed a ghazal at a concert featuring established singers.

When he was 15 years old, he sang live at a ghazal event, strengthening his connection with music further.

His grandfather has supported his journey. He encouraged his passion and introduced him to RS Rana, a retired professor who then guided Raghav’s musical pursuits.

A lyricist and composer, Raghav doesn’t wish to be defined by a single stage or platform. He wants to write and perform original music and hopes to take the richness of Indian music to international audiences. His vision is to create music that connects people across languages and borders. His original releases have already crossed over a million organic streams.

At the same time, his digital presence has grown to around 4,00,000 followers on Instagram and 1,00,000 subscribers on YouTube. Netflix, by all means, is a milestone and not a finish line for him.