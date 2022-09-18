Sahnewal: Two held for pushing man from house roof

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, September 17

The police claims to have arrested two suspects, who allegedly pushed a Giaspura resident from roof of a house. The victim suffered head injuries and breathed his last on way to a hospital.

According to complainant Bheem Singh on September 15 at 8.30 pm, suspects Vishal and Ashutosh, residents of Kulveer da Vehra, Giaspura, entered into a scuffle with Tofani. As victim Shalendar Singh tried to rescue Toofani, Vishal and Ashutosh pushed him from roof of the house. Injured Shalendar breathed his last while on way to hospital.

ASI Rajwant Singh of the Kanganwal police chowki reached the spot and verified facts. A case was registered against suspects on the statement of Bheem Singh.

The SHO, Sahnewal, Amandeep Singh Brar, informed that both the suspects were arrested late last night from Giaspura Chowk and further investigation was initiated against them.