Sahnewal woman loses Rs 25 lakh to snatchers

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, June 17

A Sahnewal resident has complained to the police that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was snatched by four unidentified miscreants while she was at her home yesterday night. After registering a case against four suspects, the police initiated a probe into the matter.

Jagdev Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Sahnewal, said a woman identified as Karamjeet Kaur of Sahnewal had alleged that four unidentified miscreants entered her home last night. They threatened her of dire consequences in case she failed to handover cash lying at her home. The miscreants forcibly snatched money from the victim and fled from the spot. Her husband Kuldeep Singh was a truck driver and was on his routine tour, the SHO said. The victim’s son had gone to Uttar Pradesh on some errand. As per the complainant they had sold a property for which they received cash that was lying at their home. As the miscreants knew about cash, they entered victim’s home and threatened her of dire consequences before fleeing with the money.

“It’s too early to comment anything about the incident. The picture would be clear soon. We will arrive at a definite conclusion,” the SHO said.