SAI organises ‘Sundays on Cycle’ to promote fitness, active lifestyle in Ludhiana

With an aim to promote cycling as a simple yet effective way to stay fit, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Ludhiana, organised a “Sundays on Cycle” event today, drawing participation from coaches, athletes and staff members.

As many as 20 participants took part in the cycling activity organised under the directions of the Ministry of youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The initiative sought to spread awareness about fitness, encourage an active lifestyle and create awareness about obesity.

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Sanjeev Sharma, judo coach at Avtar Singh Olympian Judo Academy, was the chief guest on the occasion. The SAI Training Centre staff, coaches and athletes joined the cycling programme, lending support to the campaign aimed at taking the fitness message beyond sporting arenas.

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The event carried the message “Fitness Ki Doze, Adha Ghanta Roz”, underlining the importance of setting aside at least some time every day for physical activity. Regular cycling and other forms of physical activity can help people adopt a healthier and more active routine.