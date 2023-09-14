SAI selects BCM girl for advanced training in basketball

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 13

Officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have selected Gurasis Kaur Sandhu, a student of Class IX at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, under its Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) programme.

Sandhu is a promising basketball player, who has carved a niche for herself. Under the KITD scheme, the SAI authorities select talented players, who undergo advanced training and receive a scholarship of Rs 5 lakh per year for eight years, besides other facilities.

Punjab Basketball Association honorary general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal and treasurer Vijay Chopra congratulated Sandhu on her selection and appreciated senior coaches Rajinder Singh and Saloni for polishing her skills. Principal Anuja Kaushal congratulated the young basketball player and her coach at school, Dev Mehra.