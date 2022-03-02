SAI to hold trials on March 7, 8 in city

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 1

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Ludhiana, will hold selection trials at Guru Nanak Stadium here on March 7 and 8. As per a press release issued by the centre, the trials will be conducted in athletics, judo and handball for boys under the residential scheme and for the girls under the non-residential scheme in judo and handball disciplines.

Players between the age group of 12 to 18 years as on March 7, 2022, can participate in the trials. Those who have achieved up to eighth position in the sub-junior and senior national championship, finished among top three positions in state championships and in the PYKKA National Rural Championship, besides those who have represented the country in any recognised championship abroad are eligible for the trials.

They have been advised to bring their negative RT-PCR certificates during trials. Besides, they are required to submit their date of birth certificate, Aadhaar card, sports achievement certificates, academic certificates in original and four passport size photographs. The selected players would be enrolled for the session 2022-23. —