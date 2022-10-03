SAI training centre holds 'Fit India' run in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 2
The local Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC) organised ‘Fit India’ run to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. Trainees of the centre took part in this run which was flagged off by the centre in-charge Jasbir Singh.
Participants started from the centre, situated opposite Guru Nanak Stadium and covered 3-km distance during which they passed through Fountain Chowk, Bharat Nagar Chowk and culminated at the stadium.
This was followed by the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign in which coaches, players and the office staff participated. They cleaned the STC premises under the campaign which will conclude on October 31.
