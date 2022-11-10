 SAI Training Centre to conduct selection trials on Nov 14 & 15 : The Tribune India

SAI Training Centre to conduct selection trials on Nov 14 & 15

Aspirants to prove mettle for athletics, judo and handball



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 9

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Training Centre, Ludhiana, will organise selection trials in three sports disciplines here on November 14 and 15 at Guru Nanak Stadium. Trials will start on November 14 at 9.30 am.

Jasbir Singh, in-charge of the centre, said trials would be held in athletics (residential boys) and judo in the girls’ section only under day boarding scheme besides handball under day boarding scheme for girls and for boys under residential scheme.

The talented and selected players will be recommended for the induction in the residential and day boarding scheme and they will be provided technical and financial assistance as per norms of the SAI guidelines under its sports promotion scheme to boost up their performance in the region.

Players (boys and girls) in the age group of 12 to 18 years are eligible to appear in individual sports like athletics and judo. Girl players of 10 to 14 years age group can attend trials in handball.

Players who have achieved first three positions in the national or state-level competitions in their respective categories will be preferred for recommendation under residential scheme (as per availability of seats) and who have attained first three positions in the district-level competitions will be recommended under the non- residential scheme.

Aspirants are required to report with their age proof certificates, issued by the concerned education board, sports achievement certificates, three passport size photographs and Aadhaar card in original and photo copies as well for registration of trials.

A battery of tests such as speed, strength, endurance, flexibility and agility will be conducted by the panel of experts deputed by the Executive Director, SAI RC, Zirakpur during the trials, followed by medical fitness examination before the final recommendation to induct the successful players as per SAI norms.

The selected players will be provided facilities as scientific training, free boarding and lodging (to residential only), medical assistance, insurance cover, sports kit, education expenses (to residential only), competition exposure and stipends (to non-residential trainees only).

No lodging and boarding facilities will be provided to the players during the course of selection trials, added Jasbir Singh.

