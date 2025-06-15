DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Saini’s visit ahead of bypoll sparks outrage

Saini’s visit ahead of bypoll sparks outrage

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:43 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Protesters show black flags to Nayab Saini’s convoy in Ludhiana.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was met with strong public opposition during his visit to Ludhiana to campaign for BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta ahead of the Ludhiana West byelection. Residents, frustrated over Haryana’s historical exploitation of Punjab’s water resources, confronted the CM’s convoy, waving black flags and raising slogans of “Punjab de Paania de Chor Murdabad.”

The protests, which drew hundreds of participants, underscored the rising anger among Punjabis over the decades-long issue of water-sharing between the two states. Protesters accused Haryana and the BJP government of trying to loot Punjab’s water. They said the Haryana Government was unfairly using Punjab’s share of water, leaving the state’s agricultural sector struggling.

This discontent stems from Haryana’s alleged misuse of Punjab’s rightful water allocation from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). While previous governments remained silent on this issue, the Mann-led government has firmly stood its ground, ensuring that the state’s share is not compromised. The Mann government’s decisive steps to expand the reach of canal water for irrigation and to improve water management in have further highlighted the necessity for the state to secure its full quota of water from the BBMB.

The AAP-led government has promised to protect Punjab’s water and ensure its optimal utilisation for the benefit of the state’s farmers and citizens. As the Ludhiana West byelection approaches, water rights remain a defining issue, with voters keenly observing which political parties will stand with Punjab in its fight for justice.

