Saint dies in road mishap, four hurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

A saint died while four others suffered serious injuries after a car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding vehicle from the rear in the wee hours of Thursday on the GT Road near Pristine Mall in Khanna.

The deceased was identified as Rama Giri (57), a resident of Urban Estate, Patiala.

An injured saint, Avtar Nath, said he along with other saints were on the way to Ludhiana from Patiala in a Maruti car. On the national highway, an unidentified vehicle hit their car from the rear with a big force, resulting in their vehicle overturning on the road.

“We all suffered injuries in the mishap. We could not even notice the car which hit our vehicle. People took us to the Civil Hospital in Khanna where doctors declared Saint Rama Giri dead,” said one of the injured.

The driver of the vehicle which caused the accident reportedly fled the spot and did not stop to see the injured.

Khanna DSP Rajesh Sharma said the car that caused the accident was Hyundai i20, which was having Ludhiana registration number and a probe was launched to identify the driver. A case under has been registered against the unidentified driver.