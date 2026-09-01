'Sajjan Kumar naal yaari, Punjab naal gaddari': AAP protests outside BJP office over leaders attending Kumar’s last rites

Amid slogans of “Sajjan Kumar naal yaari, Punjab naal gaddari” and “Bhajpa waleo sharam karo, nakk dubo ke dubb maro”, AAP leaders and workers staged a protest outside the BJP office at Dana Mandi on Tuesday over BJP leaders attending the last rites of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar.

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Tensions flared as AAP and BJP workers exchanged heated words during the protest. AAP leaders attempted to breach police barricades erected outside the BJP office, while BJP leaders moved to the rooftop of the party office and challenged the protesters.

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BJP leader Gurdeep Singh Gosha climbed onto a barricade and dared the AAP leaders to approach the office. Referring to AAP leaders as “Panth dokhis”, Gosha said the party was too weak to confront the BJP without police protection.

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AAP MLA Pappi Prashar alleged that the BJP's “double standards” had been exposed, claiming that BJP leaders had attended the condolence meetings and last rites of Sajjan Kumar, whom he accused of being responsible for the killing of Sikhs during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

More than 70 AAP leaders and supporters gathered outside the BJP office, raising slogans against BJP leaders. Although police had put up barricades to prevent any confrontation, protesters tried to remove them and move towards the BJP office but were stopped by the police.

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AAP MLAs Pappi Prashar and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal participated in the protest. Other Ludhiana MLAs did not attend, despite the party having announced that all its MLAs from the city would join the demonstration.

The protesters specifically targeted BJP leaders Ramvir Bidhuri, Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for attending Sajjan Kumar’s cremation in Delhi. They alleged that Kumar had played a key role in the anti-Sikh violence of 1984 and claimed that the BJP leaders’ presence at his last rites had hurt the sentiments of Punjabis, particularly the Sikh community.