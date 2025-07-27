Sakatar Singh Bal elected chief of PCS Officers Association

The general body meeting of Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Officers Association was held here today, wherein officials from various districts of the state participated.

Getting an overwhelming majority during the elections of the general body, Sakatar Singh Bal was elected the president of the association, while Dr Ankur Mahindroo was elected the general secretary.

Outgoing president Dr Rajat Oberoi congratulated the new team and urged the team to continue working with zeal for the betterment of the state and its people. The newly elected team, led by president Sakatar Singh Bal and general secretary Dr Ankur Mahindroo, asked the Dr Oberoi for guidance and sought support from members at large.