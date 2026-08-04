Sakhi, Agastya secure first Kyu brown belt

Showcasing technical proficiency, discipline and stamina in karate (kata and kumite events), Sakhi and Agastya Arora earned prestigious first Kyu brown belt during the belt grading test conducted at Dugri here on Sunday.

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Shihan Ashok Chohan, Chief Examiner, said the grading examination witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across different belt categories. A total of 22 participants — Sidhvik Garg, Ustattaraj Singh, Hargunpreet Kaur, Devika, Arpanjit Singh Saini, Anmol Sahota, Samardeep Singh, Jainish, Myra, Tanveer Singh, Bhavyansh, Khyati, Henish, Ekaspreet Singh, Gurvansh Singh, Harnoor Singh, Jasleen Kaur, Nandini Chohan, Japman Singh, Stella, Eunice and Sachin — successfully qualified for the yellow belt.

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Rehanveer Singh earned the orange belt, while Samardeep Shukla secured the green belt. In the brown belt category, Akashdeep Singh was awarded the third Kyu brown belt and Mishika Sharma secured the second Kyu brown belt after an impressive display. The successful candidates were presented with their respective belts by Shihan Ashok Chohan who congratulated students and their parents, wishing them success in their future endeavours. He stressed that parents play a crucial role in a child’s success.