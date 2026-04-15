Saksham Mittal, Divyansh Jaju of Ludhiana secure 99.8% marks in CBSE Class 10

The city celebrated outstanding academic success as the CBSE Class 10 results were declared on Wednesday afternoon, with students securing near-perfect scores and bringing laurels to their schools.

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Saksham Mittal of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, emerged as one of the highest scorers in the city by clinching 99.8 per cent. He scored 499 out of 500 marks, securing full marks in English, Punjabi, Artificial Intelligence and Social Science, while getting 99 marks each in Science and Mathematics. Saksham said he focused on understanding concepts rather than spending long hours on studies. His family members shared that he remained confident before exams and relied on clarity of subjects.

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Matching the top score, Divyansh Jaju of Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, also secured 99.8 per cent, placing him among the city’s highest achievers. His performance added to the list of exceptional results recorded by city schools this year.

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Deepan Garg of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, followed closely with 99.6 per cent. He scored 496 out of 500 marks and was among the top achievers of his school.

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, recorded a 100 per cent result, with all 384 students clearing the examination. Along with Deepan Garg, Hitansh Sharma and Saanjh Kaur also secured 99.6 per cent to share the top position in the school. In the second position were Akshom Shukla, Gaurvi, Piya Pathria, Himaksh Arora and Paavni Gambhir with 99.4 per cent, while Anhad Kaur, Gursimratsingh, Ridhima and Diya Goyal secured the third position with 99.2 per cent.

At DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, several students featured among top scorers. Samiya Arora secured the second position with 99.4 per cent, followed by Sanah Aggarwal and Dhriti Singla with 99 per cent. Sourish Goel scored 98.8 per cent, while Dhruvansh Dhand and Rehatreet Kaur secured 98.4 per cent.

Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, also recorded an excellent performance. Along with Divyansh Jaju, Akashi Sharma secured 99.6 per cent, while Agrima Sharma scored 99.4 per cent. Sampurna Saha and Agam Kumar secured 99 per cent each. Farazia Shahin scored 98.8 per cent and Gurmehtab Singh secured 98.6 per cent, reflecting consistent academic excellence at the school.

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, also recorded excellent performance, with Shubhman Kaur emerging as the school topper by scoring 99 per cent.

Students of DCM Young Entrepreneur School also performed well. Ekansh Mahant secured the first position with 97 per cent, while Ashish Gupta and Adve Gupta stood second with 95.6 per cent. Anahita Nijhawan secured the third position with 94.2 per cent.

The announcement of results in the late afternoon led to celebrations across schools. Many teachers, who had already returned home after school hours, came back to their campuses to compile the results and share the happiness with students. Smiles and excitement were visible as students checked their scores and congratulated each other.

School authorities credited the success to the hard work of students, guidance of teachers and support of parents. With many students scoring above 99 per cent, Ludhiana once again recorded a strong performance in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, highlighting the city’s academic excellence.