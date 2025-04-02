Salaries not paid for two months, say govt school teachers in dist

Nearly 200 teachers from the government senior secondary schools in the district have not been paid their salaries for the period of February and March till date. The teachers said many schools were not given enough budget to disburse salaries.

Talking to The Tribune, an office-bearer of Government School Teachers’ Union, Tehel Singh, said, “The government should release budgets timely so that teachers get their salaries on time. There are six to seven major senior schools in the ditrict, where teachers are yet to get the salaries.”

A principals at a local senior secondary school said over 50 teachers in the school were waiting for their salaries. “The budget was given to us but it was taken back and there were no funds from which teachers could be given salaries,” said the principal.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Dimple Madan agreed that there were issues with the disbursement of salaries to the staff in a few schools but, she said whithin the next two-three days salaries would be paid. “As and when we get the budget, the salaries will be given and it will not take more than two or three days,” said the DEO.