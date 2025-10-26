Salaudi farmer reaps success with DSR method, becomes role model for peers

Harpreet Singh Mann of Salaudi village has emerged as a beacon of success in the state’s agricultural landscape. Six years of practicing direct seeding of rice (DSR) method has yielded two-fold benefits for Mann—substantial financial saving and significant contribution to the environment. After successfully having overcome initial challenges, Mann is now guiding fellow farmers and sharing the benefits of DSR for the larger good.

Mann’s adoption of the DSR method proved to be a game changer for him as he was easily able to save up to Rs 7,000 per acre. By switching over to DSR, he reduced his expenses significantly— Rs1,500 from puddling, Rs 4,000 from labour, Rs1,000 from spray, Rs 700 from manure. Besides monetary savings, Mann also conserved energy and water, making his farming practice all the more sustainable.

He credits the DSR method for enabling him to sow wheat 15 days earlier than usual. By renouncing puddling, he could avoid soil compaction and kept the top layer soft. This not only resulted in an increased harvest but eliminated issues related to fungal growth. Moreover, sowing in advance provided him ample time for potato cultivation. Overall, the DSR method proved to be a cost-effective and efficient method.

Mann’s success has been a befitting example of the DSR technique’s benefits, which is otherwise received rather sceptically by most. “All my fears proved to be baseless as I faced practically no problem of weeds or for that matter termite throughout,” he said, adding, “Soil health has improved since I adopted the in-situ residue management and reduced the amount of fertilisers being used. The length of the plant is excellent and it gives a healthier look. Above all the rains that rocked the region at the time of harvest could do little damage to the ready fields sown with the DSR technique as they remained intact due to water percolation and retention while others were destroyed in the process,” the successful farmer asserted.

He said he owes his success to the Agriculture Department, especially Khanna ADO Dr Sandeep Singh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Foundation, for inspiring him to adopt this technique in his farm. ADO Sandeep said while the step may be counted as the farmer’s personal benefit, it was a contribution towards conserving the environment and demanded both recognition and recommendation. “The Punjab Agriculture and Family Welfare Department is motivating the farmers of Samrala block to shun conventional paddy sowing methods and adopt the DSR technique. The government has also announced Rs.1,500 per acre to farmers opting for the technique,” shared the ADO.

“If the technique is adopted in a sensible and thoughtful manner, keeping in mind some basic tips for instance the optimum sowing time, optimum seed rate, timely weed and water management, DSR can go a long way in retaining soil health and saving the most important resource ie water,” he asserted. The DSR technique also decreases methane emissions thus contributing to a cleaner environment. It also reduces input costs and increases farmers' profitability,” the ADO added.

Chief Executive Officer of CII Foundation Sunil Kumar Misra shared that the confederation was supporting interventions to mitigate crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana. “The CII has adopted 134 villages in Ludhiana district where, with the support of HDFC Parivartan, it provides necessary machinery apart from organising various awareness programmes to motivate farmers to adopt ‘zero stubble burning’ approach. A total of 15,000 small and marginal farmers have been provided the benefit of machinery in the district and Harpreet of Salaudi is one of them,” the Foundation head added.