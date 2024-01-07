Sales dip as foggy weather dampens spirit of kite-flyers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

With Lohri round the corner, kite-flying can't be far behind! Kites of various shapes, sizes and designs are available in the market and, like every year, the demand for customised kites is high.

However, due to persistent foggy conditions, the sale of kites has failed to pick up. A kite-seller from Civil Lines said dense fog and chilly weather have marred the spirits of kite-flyers.

"Not many people are coming to buy kites owing to the foggy weather during the last few days. Lohri is around the corner and we are hopeful that the weather will clear by then and the sale of kites will pick up," said a shopkeeper.

Kites with messages and slogans are in high demand, however. A shopkeeper from Books Market said that they charge Rs 20 extra for writing slogans on kites, using stencils. "Just like the first Lohri of a child after birth, the first Lohri after marriage is an important occasion. My grandson recently got married and I got their names written on kites, which will be used to decorate the venue," said Barinder Singh, a city resident.