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Home / Ludhiana / ‘Salok Mahala 9’ book on Guru Tegh Bahadur released

‘Salok Mahala 9’ book on Guru Tegh Bahadur released

Ranjodh Singh’s trilingual exegesis aims to make Gurbani more accessible

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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A significant contribution to Sikh literature, ‘Salok Mahala 9’ — an exegesis of the divine Saloks of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Punjabi, Hindi and English by noted environmentalist and author Ranjodh Singh — was formally released during the Vishesh Gurmat Camp 2026 held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar.

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‘Salok Mahala 9’ presents the timeless teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in a simple, authentic and reader-friendly format, making Gurbani more accessible to readers across Punjabi, Hindi and English languages. A unique feature of the publication is the inclusion of QR codes that provide instant access to audio recitations for correct pronunciation, along with additional explanatory material to help readers gain a deeper understanding of the divine message of Gurbani.

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The dignitaries lauded Ranjodh Singh’s dedicated efforts in making Guru Sahib’s teachings accessible to a wider audience while preserving their spiritual essence and authenticity. They expressed confidence the publication would serve as a reference for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the philosophy and teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

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