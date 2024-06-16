Salon employees booked for stealing Rs 50 lakh

Ludhiana, June 15
Three employees of Master Salon Hair Centre, Malhar road, stole Rs 50 lakh from the salon. On salon owner Dev Kabir’s complaint, the police division 5 yesterday registered a case against the accused identified as Narsi, Gaurav and Sarbjot Singh of Dashmesh Nagar on charges of fraud and theft.
The complainant said around 100 men and women work at his salon. Colluding with each other, Narsi, Gaurav and Sarbjot allegedly stole around Rs 50 lakh and some goods from the salon. After he came to know about the theft, he immediately lodged a complaint and a case was registered.
Further investigation was launched by the police. The accused are yet to be arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...