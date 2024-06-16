Salon employees booked for stealing Rs 50 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

Three employees of Master Salon Hair Centre, Malhar road, stole Rs 50 lakh from the salon. On salon owner Dev Kabir’s complaint, the police division 5 yesterday registered a case against the accused identified as Narsi, Gaurav and Sarbjot Singh of Dashmesh Nagar on charges of fraud and theft.

The complainant said around 100 men and women work at his salon. Colluding with each other, Narsi, Gaurav and Sarbjot allegedly stole around Rs 50 lakh and some goods from the salon. After he came to know about the theft, he immediately lodged a complaint and a case was registered.

Further investigation was launched by the police. The accused are yet to be arrested.

