Saloni appointed coach-cum-selector for national U-16 girls' basketball team

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 10

It’s a proud moment for the state basketball fraternity as Saloni from Ludhiana has been appointed coach-cum-selector for the U-16 national basketball girls’ team.

Saloni, a basketball coach with the Punjab Sports Department, has been on a deputation with the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA), run here by the Punjab Basketball Association (PBA), for the past couple of years. She has been nominated as the coach and selector of the national team by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI).

Saloni has been invited to attend the national coaching camp to prepare the girls for the ensuing FIBA U-16 Women Asian Championship-2022, scheduled to be held next month in Jordan. The camp will be held at Sree Jayaparkash Narayan National Youth Training Centre, Vidyanagar, Bengaluru.

As a player, Saloni represented Punjab and Panjab University, Chandigarh, and had played a pivot role in winning medals. She did a diploma in sports coaching (basketball) from the Subhash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, and then did her B PEd.

RS Gill, Yurinder Singh Hayer and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, president, senior vice-president and general secretary, respectively, PBA, besides other office-bearers and coaches — Rajinder Singh, Gurkirpal Singh, Jaipal Singh and executive committee members of the District Basketball Association, Ludhiana, congratulated Saloni on her nomination at the national level.

Brij Goyal, treasurer of the district basketball body, said Saloni was thoroughly humble and dedicated and her sincerity paid dividends.

“Years of hard work and talent of coach Saloni at the LBA has ultimately been recognised by the apex body (BFI). Team coached by her won the title in the National Junior Women Basketball Championship in January this year, after a gap of 29 years. Four girls coached by Saloni are in the current coaching programme,” he added.