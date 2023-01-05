Samaj demands regularisation of Civil Hospital employees' jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Members of the Rashtriya Valmikan Dharam Samaj staged a protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM at the DC office demanding regularisation of jobs of contractual staff working at the Civil Hospital here.

Protesters said contractual employees, including nurses, ward assistants and others, had been working at the government hospital for a long time but their jobs had not been regularised till date. These employees had performed duty as Corona warriors during the Covid-19 pandemic, they added.

Arun Bhatti, president of the organisation, said, “Contractual employees work like the regular staff at the Civil Hospital. These employees perform their duty during 12-hour long shifts despite their meagre monthly income.”

The protesters said, “During the pandemic, many contractual employees tested positive for Covid. The hard work of these employees has been ignored by officials. We demand from the AAP government to regularise jobs of these contractual employees and hike their salaries at the earliest.”