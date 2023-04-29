Samarpreet third in state

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, April 28

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the results of Class VIII today in which again the first three positions were bagged by girls from different schools of the state. Both first and second position holders are from Mansa district while the third position has been bagged by Samarpreet Kaur from Ludhiana district.

Gap between govt, pvt schools again comes to fore The results have again exposed the continuing gap between the performance of students from government schools and private schools. While 50 students from private schools have made it to the merit list, only 10 students from government schools of the district could score 97.83 per cent marks or above and make it to the list.

Thirteen-year-old Samarpreet is a student of Guru Nanak Public Senior Secondary School, Bassian. She scored 598 out of 600 (99.67 per cent).

She said she used to study for five hours daily, in addition to the study time during school hours. Her aim is to become a doctor. Her mother Manpreet Kaur is a housewife and father Jagdev Singh is a farmer.

Samarpreet has a seven-year-old sister named Reetinder Kaur. An elated Samarpreet said: “I am happy to know that I have bagged the third position in the state. I used to clarify all my doubts from the respective teachers and did regular revisions. I want to become a doctor and serve the needy in society.”

The PSEB has also released the list of students who have registered their names in the merit list. The cut-off for the merit list is 97.83 per cent and 356 students from the state have made it to the list.

As far as Ludhiana is concerned, 60 students have their names in the merit list.

A teacher at a senior secondary school here said there was no problem with the students of government schools but a staff crunch was to be blamed.

“How can a handful of teachers teach all the subjects to students? The government should fill the vacancies to provide quality education to the students of government schools as well,” the teacher said.

Shubdeep of Buani Govt School 12th in merit list

Doraha: Shubdeep Kaur, a student of Government High Smart School, Buani, secured 588 marks in the results and managed to secure 12th position in the merit list of the PSEB. School principal Rajinder Kaur congratulated her on the achievement. MLA Manwinder Giaspura, Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar, DEO Harjit Singh and village sarpanch Pavitar Kaur also her and the school staff.