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Home / Ludhiana / 'Samne aao Channi ji...': Unlike other Punjab districts, Congress shows united face in Ludhiana ahead of meeting

'Samne aao Channi ji...': Unlike other Punjab districts, Congress shows united face in Ludhiana ahead of meeting

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:27 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi. File photo
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Contrary to the anti-Charanjit Singh Channi posters seen in Moga and Amritsar carrying the slogan, "Samne aao Channi ji, tussi bhajpa di kyun manni ji", the Congress in Ludhiana has projected a united front ahead of the visit of senior party leaders.

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The District Congress Committee has put up posters near the venue featuring prominent local leaders, including former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his close aide Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, Charanjit Singh Channi and several other party leaders.

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The posters, put up under the leadership of District Congress Committee president Sanjay Talwar, prominently display photographs of Channi, Ashu, Cheema and other senior Congress leaders.

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Sanjay Talwar said all Congress leaders had been invited to attend the programmes to be addressed by Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Close aides of Bharat Bhushan Ashu said he had asked his supporters to attend the events in large numbers. However, Ashu himself is unlikely to attend the programmes, according to his close associates, who did not wish to be named.

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The Congress has organised two events on Thursday, one for the urban segment and another for the rural segment. Unlike several other districts, where Baghel and Warring faced protests during their visits, no such protests are expected in Ludhiana.

"In fact, we have been told by Ashu to attend the events in large numbers. Ashu is a seasoned politician and does not believe in vendetta politics," said a former Congress councillor and close associate of Ashu.

It may be mentioned that Ashu and Warring have reportedly not shared cordial relations since Warring was fielded as the Congress candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Many Congress leaders had then maintained that Ashu was a strong contender for the ticket.

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